The baby seat of one of the missing minors in Tenerife has been found floating in the sea in the same area where the boat was located where the girls’ father, Tomás Antonio Gimeno, was last seen.

Tomás, Anna and Olivia have been missing since Tuesday, the date on which the father had to hand over his daughters to his ex-wife, with whom he shared custody of the minors. Salvamento Marítimo and the Civil Guard have extended the search device by land, sea and air to the islands of La Palma, El Hierro and La Gomera.

Besides the yacht, Investigators are tracking the father’s house, car and estate, as well as bank movements that may shed some light on the possible whereabouts of the three missing persons.

Three visits to the pier the night of the disappearance

The cameras of the Marina Tenerife marina captured how Tomás Gimeno entered and left the dock three times to deposit two canvas bags on his boat along with other objects, such as backpacks and suitcases. Around 12:30 p.m., three and a half hours after the time he was supposed to take the girls to their mother, he set sail for the sea. The images do not show the girls at any time.

About 5:00 p.m. the next day, The yacht was located 4 miles away from the port of Güímar, in an area where the depth can reach 400 meters. There was no sign of Tomas or the belongings he had brought onto the ship the night before. Nevertheless, the Scientific Police have found traces of blood, although it has not yet identified if it corresponds to any of the missing persons or if, on the contrary, it belongs to marine animals.

Report and search

The mother of the minors denounced the same night of the disappearance a call in which Gimeno told her: “you will never see the girls again. Neither them nor me ”.

It was at that moment that the authorities released the photos of the disappeared and They enabled the contact numbers 642 65 07 75 and 649 95 29 57 so that anyone with information can provide it. At the same time, you can also contact the platform SOS Missing in your email [email protected]

The Court of First Instance and Instruction number 3 of Güímar he has opened proceedings for an alleged crime of kidnapping and the case has been declared secret.

