The Ministry of Health of the Xunta de Galicia has confirmed this Saturday the detection of three cases of one of the Indian variants of SARS-CoV-2 among the crew of a ship that remains in quarantine in the port of Vigo.

According to the Galician Health Service (Sergas), the Microbiology area of ​​the Álvaro Cunqueiro Hospital found the presence of this Indian variant in three of the five samples analyzed from infected crew members. Specifically, it is the variant B1.617, subvariant 2, which “is sensitive to the vaccine” and therefore, less aggressive than others that have been found in the Asian country. Sergas decided to perform genomic sequencing of samples from five of those affected, due to their clinical profile and to come from India.

The Singapore-flagged ship ‘Prometheus Leader’ is docked in Vigo since the beginning of the week after six of its 22 crew members tested positive for covid-19. Two of the infected were hospitalized in the Galician city.

The Minister of Health of the Xunta, Julio García Comesaña, assured in ‘Vigoé’ that the ship “It is isolated and therefore the transmissibility is controlled”.