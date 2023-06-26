Huichapan, Hidalgo – On the morning of this Sunday, the local authoritiess discovered the lifeless bodies of three individuals in the community of Tlaxcalilla, Hidalgo.

The men, who They had gunshot woundsThey were found with tied limbs and covered head with adhesive tape.

The grisly discovery was made by the competent authorities, who immediately took steps to secure the crime scene.

In addition to the bodies, a piece of cardboard was found at the scene with a threatening messagethe content of which has not been disclosed.

The team of the Attorney General of the State of Hidalgo (PGJEH) has launched a comprehensive investigation into this tragic incident.

The corresponding investigation folder has been opened with the aim of clarifying the facts and bringing those responsible to justice.