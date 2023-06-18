This morning the discovery of the 3 bodies was reported, which correspond to a woman and a man who have already been identified and who also had a disappearance report; of the third its generals are unknown

This Saturday morning they were located three lifeless bodies inside a van white at kilometer 5, in the place known as the dumpin the municipality of acapulcoin Warrior

The discovery was registered around 09:30 hours. The authorities indicated that they were alerted by a call to the emergency number 911 in the aforementioned place, where they arrived and confirmed the report of the three corpses.

The victims were identified as Romulo N, Eridanea N and the other body that corresponded to a male, has not been identified. The victims presented hits and it is presumed died of suffocation. After completing the expert work, the bodies were transferred to the Chilpancingo Forensic Medical Service.

The identified bodies had missing persons reports.

The authorities have reported that those identified, the man and woman, they had been reported missing in the municipality of Tixtla.

According to local media, the woman’s relatives had asked for help to find the female through social networks, where they detailed that the day of her disappearance she had left Zumpango del Río for Tixtla to pick up some mechanical games and no longer they knew nothing more about her.