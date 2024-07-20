Chihuahua.- An elderly woman over 70 years of age was found without vital signs after not hearing from her for several days. Residents of the area called the 911 emergency number.

The incident occurred on Callejón Cholula and Río Aros streets in the Infonavit Nacional neighborhood, north of the city of Chihuahua.

Municipal Police officers confirmed the death upon entering, as the body was found without vital signs next to the bed in a face-up position.

The area was cordoned off and the State Attorney General’s Office was asked to intervene. The cause of death is yet to be determined.

The woman was identified as Alicia GP, 70 years old.