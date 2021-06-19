Google Street View It is a very useful service that allows you to know the streets of a huge number of cities, towns and even rural areas of the world. But since the platform is based on a car that travels the streets and takes photos, a phenomenon began to go viral on the internet: people finding relatives, friends or loved ones who have already died.

showing friends and family who have already passed away.

From a Twitter account called Fesshole, which began to collect these types of cases, hundreds of images arrived with personal stories.

Some with nostalgia, others with sadness and many, above all, with surprise, realized that somehow they had at their disposal photos of loved ones who are no longer there. Images that, many of them did not know they existed.

A tweet touched the entire social network: “My dad died three years ago, but on Google Maps he is still doing a little gardening that he loved so much”:.

“I have literally hundreds of photos of my dad, but Google Street View is quite shocking, like I’m still around“wrote a journalist from the BBC, where the original story was published. Another tweeter showed a picture of a couple holding hands on the street: their parents, he said, who had died several years ago.

One captured a lady right outside his door. “My mother going out for a cigarette“wrote Bernard Baker.

“My dear dad, who died in 2013, is still on Google Maps “:

The tweet that triggered the Fesshole compilation was that of an account that recounted the particular case with his mother:

I look at my mother’s old house on Google Street View maps, the house where I grew up. It says “Image captured in May 2009.” There is a light on in your bedroom. It’s still her home, she’s still alive, I’m still visiting her every few months on the train to Bodmin Parkway.

I look at my mum’s old house on Google maps street view, the house where I grew up. It says ‘Image captured May 2009’. There is a light on in her bedroom. It is still her house, she is still alive, I am still visiting every few months on the train to Bodmin Parkway, – Sherri Turner (@ STurner4077) June 16, 2021

Reactions to the phenomenonLess

The interesting thing is that different users showed different reactions. Some said only seeing local images taken when their loved ones were still alive it made them feel a connection.

What’s more: there were cases of users who, before Google’s update of the images, were sorry that their loved ones were no longer there.

Another case was that of Karim Palant, a Twitter user who told his story. He used Street View to find an earlier image of his late grandfather Charles Palant, taken from the street in 2015, showing him leaning out of his Paris apartment window to speak to his caretaker:

Google Street View and the different reactions of users. Google photo

Charles Palant died a few months later.

“He was in that flat for about 70 years, and I had a lot of happy moments there,” Karim said.

Karim added that his grandfather was taking computer lessons when he was 90, but he doesn’t think he saw Google Street View and the family only found out about the photograph after his death.

“It’s such a sunny day in the photo and it looks so relaxed, it just reminds me of a happy time and place,” he said.

Searching Google Street View for strange objects or strange moments captured in a freeze frame will be It has become a kind of specialized hobby on the Internet.

On TikTok alone, there are over 660 million videos tagged with the website and many popular accounts showing videos of weird things found on the site.

Google and the documentation of the past



Google’s use of personal information. Photo EFE

The truth is that Street View is a tool that tends to generate feelings of nostalgia, because many people visit towns where they were born or cities where they have lived and this triggers all kinds of emotions.

In fact, this is not the first time that people have used the time travel feature in Street View to search for the deceased on Google Maps, or to share the experience on social media.

Google launched Street View in 2007. These types of viral posts on Twitter have been going on since at least 2013. And if you remember that Google continues to document different streets around the world (Street View currently includes 87 countries), it would not be surprising that the phenomenon continues to increase.

Even these kinds of finds are not the only ones on Google Maps. There are a large number of communities that are dedicated to looking for strange or unusual things to identify from wild animals to sandstorms or striking weather phenomena.

Of course, there are also risks: there are movements for the protection of civil rights and, above all, personal data, which oppose this type of registration.

A landmark case occurred in 2013, when a parent in California had to ask Google to remove an aerial image of your son’s corpse.

Although Google explains that it blurs the information to identify people (covering the faces or the patent numbers of the cars), in many cases it is not difficult to identify to a person if he is known.

Anyway, this case is, once again, irrefutable proof: the role that Google plays not only in our daily lives, but also in the perception we have of our own past and the documentation of it.