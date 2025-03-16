He Youtuber United States P2isthename He was found dead this Friday at the age of 26, as published by the specialized portal in Celebrities TMZ.com.

P2isthename’s body, whose real name is Philip EnewallyIt was discovered on Friday, according to the Forens of the Los Angeles County. The artist had 3.8 million followers on YouTube.

The cause of death has not yet been revealed, while the Police investigations About the event, informs TMZ.com.

The mother of Youtuber confirmed the death of his son to this means of communication and requested privacy on behalf of the family. He also encouraged the creator’s fans to visit his channel to honor his memory.

P2isthename was known for his videos about video games and humor. P2isthename last published two weeks ago and previously talked about plans to move to Atlanta From his hometown of Los Angeles.

He jumped to fame with videos of himself playing NBA 2K and al Fortnitebefore expanding to general explanations of popular video games, called Let’s plays.

He also had his own urban clothing brand, called Dontmindus. In addition to video games, P2isthename shared videos that showed “One day in the life of a young black millionaire” In Los Angeles.

