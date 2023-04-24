He vehicle of Yarazeth, the Cecan nurse who was found dead at an address in Xalapa, in Veracruz,was found two blocks from the same street where the crime was registered, as reported by the authorities.

According to the reports, the blue Kía unit was located in the vicinity of Maderas de la veracruz colony, where elements of the Veracruz State Attorney General’s Office and Ministerial Police arrived, who were in charge of the first investigations.

It is known that the vehicle was parked two blocks from the Maderas streetarea where the crime occurred.

They investigate the Yarazeth femicide case

The investigations continue, the Veracruz authorities affirmed to find the person or persons responsible for the death of Yarazeth, 37 years old, who worked at the State Cancer Center (CECAN).

The nurse is originally from Papantlamunicipality from which his parents moved after hearing this news that was released yesterday afternoon-night. See also Man falls for killing two children in San Gabriel, Jalisco: he is accused of femicide, abuse and homicide

On social networks, his family asks the authorities to find those responsible for the death of Yarazeth “N”, nurse who was currently doing postgraduate studies to acquire advanced knowledge and continue his work in support of children with cancer, at CECAN.

His body was found on Saturday afternoon at his home located in the neighborhood in question, after neighbors reported that the gate of the house was kept open for several hours, in addition to listening when the car was moved from its place.

The discovery was made by elements of the Municipal Police and the Secretary of Public Security (SSP).