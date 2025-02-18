They find the South Korean actress Kim Sae-Ron dead at home

South Korean actress Kim Sae-Ron, 24, was found dead at her home east of Seoul on the afternoon of last Sunday, police reported. It was a friend, with whom he planned to leave, who discovered the body and informed the authorities, which immediately moved to Sae-Ron’s house.

Seoul police sources say they have not found to date “no indication of crime” and explain that they continue to “investigate the circumstances of death,” according to the South Korean local agency Yonhap. That is why the hypothesis of suicide takes strength, although it has not been confirmed at the moment, since the deceased did not leave any note.

Known for its papers in television platform series such as Netflix, where it appeared in Saitsor Disney+, in which I had an outstanding role in Kisses and omensKim Sae-Ron had had in the past mental health problems. In 2022 he crashed the vehicle that was driving against a railing and a transformer, so he was sentenced to pay a fine. Last year he tried to resume his career, after a long separated season, and in April he prepared to participate in a play, but ended up abandoning “health problems.”

A promising career truncated by an error

Kim had begun his career as a child actress and obtained broad recognition for the 2009 film A Brand New Lifein which he played the role of an abandoned girl in an orphanage, traveling to the Cannes Film Festival to promote the film. He returned to success in 2010 with the action tape The Man from Nowhereas well as in 2012 with the mystery thriller of The Neighbors And the 2014 drama A girl at my door.

All this while developing a prolific parallel race on television and in series of the aforementioned platforms. But the 2022 accident and the subsequent conviction, in a trial followed by all the South Korean public opinion in 2023, truncated their career, whose last participation was that of hounds, in Netflix.

The online community dedicated to South Korean celebrities Women Celebrities Gallery, relates the harsh criticism received by the actress through social networks with what he considers an apparent suicide. “A reflection is necessary to avoid repeating such tragic events,” said their members in a statement.

Artists under great social pressure

Women Celebrities Gallery points to “criticism without evidence, teasing and malicious comments” and ensures that “they can completely ruin a person’s life.” “We hope that this incident serves as an opportunity for our society to look at all the people with more warmth and compassion,” says the note of this group, which criticizes the enormous social pressure that exists in South Korea over the artists over the artists , to those who are demanded.

The death of Kim Sae-Ron is not the first case of suicide of an artist in South Korea, since other South Korean artists have removed their lives in recent years. An example of this is the suicide of the singer of the K-Pop Astro group, Moon Binwhich was found dead in 2023. At the end of that same year, the actor Lee Suk-Kyun, known for his role in the film Parasites (2019), he committed suicide because he considered that it was “the only solution” after knowing that he was being investigated for drug use.

The condolences expressed by other celebrities and classmates of Kim, such as actress Kim Ok-Vin and actor Kim Min-Che, who starred with Kim the film are added to Kim the film The Villagers (2018).