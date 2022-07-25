The crew of a Sunexpress airline flight reported having found a snake head in one of the salad plates served on a route between Ankara and Dusseldorf.

The video in which they demonstrate the presence of the animal in the food quickly went viral and immediately the catering company for the airline began to investigate where the snake that the flight attendants found came from.

Sancak Inflight Services, the company that supplies food to Sunexpress, issued a statement to the public in which it assured that they had already requested samples of the dish to carry out the corresponding analysis.

It is a company that provides food services since 1994 to domestic and international airlines in Turkey and works with Sunexpress since 2018. In the last month they have received reports and complaints about the presence of insects and snails in their dishes.

The legal team of Sancak Inflight Services assures that it cannot be an error in the factory and they are prepared to open criminal proceedings against those who are responsible for sabotaging the food that they send to the airlines with which they work.

According to the company’s statement, it is impossible that this was due to an error in the food packaging process, since all are cooked at a temperature above 280 °C. Precisely for this reason, they maintain that someone must have put the snake’s head on the plate on purpose.

Sunexpress is a commercial airline created between Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines, founded in 1989, with its operating base located at Antalya International Airport, in Turkey. They have routes to some of the most important capitals in the world, such as London, Paris, Dublin, Oslo, Tel-Aviv, Riga, Berlin and Helsinki.

