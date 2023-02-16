Video AP-LaPresse / Atlas Agency-7 million years old is this sperm whale skull… it is the best preserved fossil of this age and was exhibited yesterday in Lima. Found in 2020 by Peruvian scientists, but their hard maintenance work did not allow it to be ready until last year. The scientists estimate that it belongs to a medium-sized predator: “We already knew the history of these animals in Peru, we knew that there were very predatory small and also macro predators, but not what was happening in between. This animal fills the hole we were missing.” The Ocucaje desert in Peru has become a place of interest for explorers after the continuous discovery of fossils.









