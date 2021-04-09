The minor Julia Isabella, reported as missing on March 24, was located by personnel from the Jalisco State Search Commission. CLB JALISCO

Jalisco authorities have reported this Friday the discovery of the four members of a family from Guadalajara, three adults and a nine-year-old child, who had disappeared on March 24 when they returned by road from a vacation in Mexico City. . On the eve, Thursday, the youngest of the group, an 18-month-old girl identified as Julia Isabella, had appeared in an abandoned property in that state.

As explained by the State Prosecutor, Gerardo Octavio Solís, the minor’s parents, aunt and cousin were released at around 2:30 in the morning this Friday in the community of La Laja, in the municipality of Zapotlanejo, about 40 kilometers from Acatic, where they lost track. “They arrived at a gas station and asked one of the operators for support to use their cell phone and get in immediate contact with their families,” Solís explained in a conference accompanied by two relatives of the disappeared.

“I want to thank God and all the people who were involved in the search for my family and thank everyone for everything that was done to find them. Thank God we already have the miracles that we lacked, ”said Salvador Rojo López, Julia Isabella’s grandfather, who since yesterday was reunited with his granddaughter.

The four family members found this Friday have already been reviewed by a medical team and except for a small arrhythmia that has identified Julia Isabella’s father that does not require hospitalization, all are in good health, the prosecutor added. The baby was found on Thursday in the town of La Barca, more than 100 kilometers from Acatic and 80 kilometers from the place where the rest of the family appeared this Friday.

Julia Isabella’s grandfather had reported the disappearance of her relatives on March 25, a day after losing contact with the group that was returning from a vacation from Mexico City to Guadalajara, their place of residence. The group was traveling in a white Mazda van on the highway that connects Tepatitlán and Guadalajara and the authorities estimated that the disappearance had occurred near Acatic.

Earlier this week, the Prosecutor’s Office reported that seven police officers from that town had been arrested in connection with the case. As prosecutor Solís assured this Thursday, the participation of the agents in the disappearance was direct: “We have material in which it is warned of at least three patrols from the Acatic police station” involved. The president of the Jalisco Judicial Power, Daniel Espinosa Licón, reported that two of the agents had a prior arrest warrant for another forced disappearance that occurred at the beginning of March.

According to Solís, this Friday there were no new arrests related to the disappearance and he preferred not to give more details of the investigation so as not to hinder the investigations. In a previous statement, Solís had linked the disappearance to the shooting attack of a man on March 19 who had a “very direct employment relationship” with two of the disappeared, but has not provided further details.

Jalisco tops the list of states with the most missing persons in the country, which are more than 85,000 since 2006, according to the Federal Undersecretary for Human Rights, Alejandro Encinas, on Thursday.

