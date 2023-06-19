The victim’s body was located in a vacant lot, in the middle of garbage and weeds, southeast of Ciudad Juárez

He partially charred corpse of a woman was located on the morning of this Monday, June 19, in a vacant lot in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua. The identity of the victim is unknown at this time.

The body was found in a lot located on Avenida Miguel de la Madrid and Jesús Macías Delgado, in the aforementioned settlement, to the southeast of the city.

He finding It was reported around 8:00 a.m., when a person who saw the body notified the authorities, according to El Diario.

The victim’s body was found partially calcinedthrown among the garbage and weeds that are on the ground.

preventive police officers Municipal Public Security Secretariat They went to the scene and confirmed the report. They immediately proceeded to secure the scene.