Three years ago, Maria Martinón, Director of the National Center for Research on Human Evolution, he traveled from Germany to Burgos with a box on his knees in which he did not imagine finding, some time later, to a dead child. The expert had in her hands the oldest tomb that has ever been known in Africa although, at the time, she only knew that it was a block of earth, from Kenya, from which two teeth protruded that undoubtedly had to be analyzed.

In fact, for this he had collected it from the German scientific center, with the intention of bringing it to Burgos and starting studies that would last more than three years. So the first step would be to determine who those teeth belonged to, they already knew they couldn’t be from a monkey. Now, the content of this box is the cover of Nature magazine: a boy who died about 78,000 years ago who has already received a new name, Mtoto -means child in Swahili. And, in addition, it has become the oldest tomb that has been found in Africa.

Clothed with “extreme delicacy and tenderness”

“It was like digging the ghost of a child, the shadow of his bones”, recalls María Martinón in statements made to The country, where, in addition, he has recounted his experience of having to travel with the land block. “You couldn’t see anything in the airport scanner”, indicated the expert, who, in addition, was asked if she could open the box she was carrying, although, she replied, she preferred “not to.” All I knew is that whatever it was, what was inside was disintegrating and therefore it was very fragile.

These human remains were found in Panga ya Saidi cave, in 2017, an archaeological site off the Kenyan coast. Since his arrival in Burgos, several characteristics of this tomb have been revealed. Studies indicate that someone made a hole about 78,000 ago, depositing the child -of about three years-, in a very delicate way, on his right side, accompanied by a kind of shroud and a pillow. With these details it is believed that the child could have meant something to the population of that time. Experts speak of an “extreme delicacy and tenderness”. “He is wrapped up as they would have wrapped him in bed when they put him to sleep”, Martinón details.

Oldest tombs were found in the world

However, despite being the oldest tomb found in Africa, it is not in view of what has been found throughout the world. The Qafzeh and Skhul sites in Israel uncovered tombs dating back between 90,000 and 130,000 years of history. Even in the Tabun cave also in the Israeli country, a grave of a Neanderthal woman was discovered, probably from 122,000 years ago.

An age difference that, even the experts, have not been able to safely detail, although many suggest that in Africa not enough excavated yet to find them. However, Martinón points to another hypothesis: “If, for example, they left the dead in the air and began to dance around them, that leaves no trace. And another possibility that I would not close is that this type of behavior did not originate in Africa, but in the Middle East. Why not?”.

Return to their place of origin and guarded

Mtoto rests in its place of origin since May 22, 2019, when María Martinón took him back to Kenya. Since then, it is guarded in the fossil chamber of the National Museums of Kenya, in Nairobi. There, there are also the remains of the first Homo habilis and the skeleton of the so-called Turkana boy, a Homo erectus 1.6 million years old.

“It is a very beautiful and important discovery, because we knew next to nothing about burial practices during the Middle Stone Age in Africa, although it is not surprising to find such a burial in that period of 78,000 years ago “says Vandermeersch, a French paleontologist who participated and led the excavations of the Qafzeh curve in Israel. So far the oldest tomb in Africa dated to about 74,000 years ago, found in 1941 in Border Cave (South Africa) with child bones inside.