There is currently an incredible development in the world of cartography and maps. They exist from anywhere in the world, in a multitude of supports and forms, interactive and immediately available with a single ‘click’. To arrive at this panorama, thousands of advances have had to be made since the first maps. But still discoveries continue to be made.

The oldest relief map in Europe has been found, specifically from the early Bronze Age (2150-1600 BC). This inside an ornate slab, which was found much earlier, in 1900 in French Brittany, in the northwest of the country. But it has been discovered that there is a new source of cartographic knowledge.

A study that has been published this Tuesday in the Bulletin of the French Prehistoric Society has confirmed that this Saint-Bélec slab, found in the town of Leuhan by the prehistoric Paul du Chatellier (1833-1911), has this 3D map divided into four quadrants.

Characteristics and meaning of its elements

Until 1900 this slab was part of a tomb and that year it was transferred to the castle of Kernuz, home and private museum of Du Chatellier. It remained there until 2014, when it was found in a basement of the same.

Is about a bluish-gray block of shale, measuring 2.20 meters long, 1.53 meters wide and 0.16 meters thick. In it, elements of almost prehistoric composition are actually observed, with a homogeneous composition with identical engravings in terms of technique and style, a repetition of elements such as lines, squares or circles and a spatial relationship between all the signs.

After the checks carried out by French scientists, it has been concluded that It is a topography designed to represent the Odet river valley in three dimensions, which crosses the Brittany region and empties into the Atlantic Ocean. It has also been deduced that it is the representation of a territory of a highly hierarchical political entity which by then would closely control the area.

How have these conclusions been reached?

After finding the slab in 2014, As of 2017, the investigations began, recording the topography of the surface and analyzing its morphology and chronology of the engravings with high resolution 3D tools and techniques.

After years of continuous examinations, the scientists from the National Institute for Archaeological Research (Inrap), the National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS) and the Universities of Bournemouth and West Britain, who were in charge of the study, determined that a map could be considered because of its cartographic layout.

For instance, has been compared with other representations of European prehistory, from Tuareg ethnography or Australian aborigines, to verify its antiquity. Statistical analyzes have also been carried out to compare its similarity with the territory of the Odet River, discovering that it would be an area of ​​about 30 by 21 kilometers, oriented in an east-west direction along the course of that river.

As it would be a mental reconstruction, it is thought that some elements may be oversized and their positions may vary and not be proportional to the actual distance that would separate them.