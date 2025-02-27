No, it is not the argument of an Indiana Jones film, although of course it seems, but an absolutely real fact. The strange history of a team of researchers who, by excavating among the ruins of an ancient city razed by a volcano … Almost two thousand years ago, he found a human skull totally different from any other found so far. Inside, in effect, and instead of the expected decomposed brain matter, there was a strange, dark and brilliant material. A ‘glass brain’, transformed by extreme heat into a science fiction object. A human brain turned into organic glass and left scientists without words. A phenomenon, in short, so weird that it challenges our own understanding of what nature is capable of doing.

The unusual finding, occurred in Herculano, the sister city of Pompeya, buried by the eruption of Vesuvio in 79 AD, is not only an archaeological curiosity, but an unprecedented window to the final moments of a life truncated by volcanic fury, and at the same time a key piece to understand the devastating power of eruptions. The discovery has just been published in ‘Scientific Reports‘.

The crystallized brain belonged to a man who lay in his bed on Collegium Augustalium, a public building of the old destroyed city. Under the direction of the German Italian Volcanologist Guido Giordano, the researchers set out to unravel the mystery, and find out how this soft and delicate organ could transform into such an unusual material.

A ‘impossible’ glass

The glass, as we know it, is formed when a liquid cools so fast that its molecules do not have time to organize in a crystalline structure. A good example is the lava of an eruption, which when cooling quickly becomes obsidian, a natural volcanic glass. But an organic glass, formed from living matter, is something totally different. Life, in effect, is mainly made of water, and so that extremely hot water solidifies in glass, extremely low temperatures are needed, well below what we normally find in nature.

To understand how difficult this happens, you can think of a lump of sugar. If we warm it slowly, it will be caramelized and then burn. But if we heat it very fast and then cool it instantly, we could get a kind of sugar glass, although unstable. Something similar would happen with a human brain, a complex and delicate organ.

Extreme heat and fast death

The analyzes performed with X -rays and electronic microscopy revealed that Herculano’s brain should have been heated at a temperature of at least 510 degrees before quickly cooling. This temperature is crucial. But the pyroclastic currents, the burning clouds of gas and ash that, one after another, buried Herculano, did not reach temperatures above 465 degrees. And in addition, after depositing they cooled slowly, which would not have allowed glass formation.

A fragment of the organic glass found inside a skull in Herculano



Paolo Petrone





How then were the necessary conditions reached? It is explained by Giordano himself, who based on observations of modern volcanic eruptions advent a possible scenario. “Suppose,” says the scientist, “in 79 AD, after the first hours of eruption that produced the eruptive column observed and described by Plinio the Younger, on the night of August 24 (or perhaps on October 24 as the recent discoveries suggests) the first pyroclastic flows that gradually destroyed Herculano. The first of them arrived in the city only with its share of clouds of diluted but very hot ashes, more than 510 degrees Celsius. The cloud left a few centimeters of very thin ashes on the floor, but the thermal impact was terrible and fatal, although brief enough to leave, at least in Collegium augustalium, still intact brain remains. Then, the cloud had to dissipate the same speed, which allowed the remains to cool so fast as to activate the vitrification process. Only later, during the night, the city was completely buried by the deposits of successive pyroclastic flows. »

In other words, the researchers propose that an overheated ash cloud, a phenomenon observed in modern volcanic eruptions, constituted the first mortal ‘wave’ during the eruption of Vesubio. This short -term but extraordinarily hot cloud would have raised the temperature of the unfortunate victim above 510 degrees before dissipating quickly, thus allowing its brain to cool at the necessary speed to form the glass.

The skull as thermal shield

The bones of the skull and the spine, in addition, acted as a thermal shield, protecting the brain from total decomposition. It is something similar to what would happen in an oven in which we have introduced a food wrapped in a protective layer: it will be cooked more uniform and slowly. Similarly, the bones protected the brain from direct heat, allowing fragments of this unique organic glass to be formed.

The discovery not only shows us the brutality of the eruption of Vesuvio, but also offers us an unprecedented vision of the effects of extreme heat on the human tissue. Previous studies on the conservation of brain tissue in extreme conditions, such as those found in swamp mummies, have shown that the brain can be preserved for thousands of years in cold and humid conditions. However, the transformation of the brain into organic glass is a completely new phenomenon.

A research future

Herculano’s glass brain, therefore, is a scientific treasure that opens new research paths. From now on, scientists can study the chemical composition and structure of organic glass to better understand the transformation processes that occurred during the eruption. In addition, the finding can help researchers better understand the effects of extreme heat on the human brain, which could have implications for forensic medicine and fire investigation.

Trapped in time, finally, this crystal brain reminds us how fragile the life and immense force of nature is. And he also invites us to reflect on the final moments of a man who, without knowing it, became a silent witness of one of the most devastating volcanic events in history. And that in doing so, he managed to convert the tragedy into knowledge.