Fortunately for the creators of Palworldthe controversy in which they mention is a plagiarism of Pokemon It has been lightened little by little, and now players can dedicate themselves to having fun in this world full of survival and characters to collect. There are even users who have begun to do detailed inspections of the objects to be found, all in order to find the most valuable ones to be able to sell and thus obtain millionaire amounts of gold to buy armor and weapons.

It has taken the community a little more than 120 hours and 140 items created to realize what has the most value within this software, resulting in more than 6 million gold earned based on putting quite complicated recipes on sale. to find and even objects that were thought to have no value but in the end they did. All of this has been shared in the video game fan forums in reddithaving a detailed explanation of how this works and including tips for newbies in the title.

Here you can check it:

It is concluded that the most expensive forged item is the Homing Sphere Launcherwhich can be sold for 46,000 gold.

As for the 10 common items that have the most value, these are the most profitable:

1.- Nails

2.- Pizza

3.- Cooked Berries

4.- Wool

5.- Wheat

6.- Tomatoes

7.- Repair team

8.- Roast meat

9.- Bread filled with jam

10.- Megashields

Remember that Palworld is now available in Xbox Series X/S and PC. You can also try it with Game Pass.

Editor's note: I think we can already think that this is a product that really wants to distinguish itself from Pokémon, because in the end it is a survival game in which there are monsters that help but are not 100% the focus of the adventure. We will see later if the title can finally exist peacefully in the industry.