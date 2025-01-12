The lifeless body of a young woman was located this Saturday near the Vigo town hall and the National Police has ruled out signs of criminality.
This has been confirmed by several sources familiar with the event, who have detailed that It was a neighbor who found it early this day.
Up to that point the emergency services that they could do nothing to save his life.
In this way, the first hypotheses They suggest that it would be a suicide.
