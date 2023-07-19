The worst of the outcomes has been confirmed, the one that nobody wanted to hear. The lifeless body found this morning in the area of ​​Cabo Vidio (Asturias) belongs to the mayor of Soto del Barco, Jaime Pérez Lorente. The search device was launched early in the morning in the Cabo Vidio environment, where the track was lost and where his car was located.

The Soto del Barco City Council has issued an official statement in which it expresses “the deepest sorrow for the death of our mayor.” From the agency they are collaborating with the investigators “to help clarify this fact and comply with the usual process with the usual process of this type of event.”

From the Municipal Corporation they send a message of support to the family in these difficult moments. “And we ask that the pain of all his relatives be respected for this death.”







Early this morning, the search operation for the mayor of Soto del Barco, Jaime Pérez Lorente, who has been missing since yesterday morning and whose car was located in the vicinity of Cape Vidio, in the Cudillero council, was resumed. The operation has been launched as soon as the first light of the morning has allowed it and coincidentally the first to arrive at the place have been his colleagues from the Soto del Barco Local Police. It should be remembered that Jaime Pérez Lorente, better known as Jimi, has been part of the municipal police for more than three decades and is currently also the head of the force. A police patrol from Muros de Nalón, a neighboring council of Soto del Barco, has also approached the place.

At 8 in the morning, the first Civil Guard patrols began to arrive, inspecting the cliffs surrounding Cape Vidio from a height, given that the main hypothesis is that it may have fallen into the sea. In the area there is also the medicalized helicopter of 112 to carry out an aerial raid, in addition to troops from the Group of Specialists in Subaquatic Activities (GEAS). Low tide is expected to be around twelve noon. Some neighbors and acquaintances of the mayor have also approached the place, trying to collaborate in the operation.

The judicial police of the Civil Guard have proceeded to inspect the vehicle of the mayor of Soto del Barco, Jaime Pérez Lorente, a Dacia Duster model that was located in the parking lot of the Cabo Vidio viewpoint yesterday afternoon.

distress and worry



Soto del Barco lives with anguish and deep concern the search for its mayor, Jaime Pérez Lorente, Jimi, who was reported missing yesterday after he did not return home and could not be located. His vehicle was found in the vicinity of Cape Vidio.

Jaime Pérez, as confirmed by Civil Guard sources, left his house in the morning. He accompanied his wife to his work and was expected at City Hall. But after ten in the morning he lost track. No one was able to reach him by phone all day. He didn’t answer and after a certain time the phone stopped working. The deep concern generated by this situation led to alerting the Civil Guard, which immediately deployed a large search team.

The alderman’s vehicle appeared in the area of ​​Cape Vidio, in the vicinity of the lighthouse. The extensive search operation, in which numerous Civil Guard agents from various positions participated, searched the area for hours without success. They searched all the surrounding terrain and also the cliffs, fearing that he might have suffered an accident. But throughout the day no clue could be found about his whereabouts.

At City Hall, where Jimi, as everyone calls him, enjoys extraordinary esteem, concern also spread. In the morning he had been speaking with several councilors, who did not notice any strange circumstances in a person, otherwise “very focused”, according to people very close to him. In addition, Pérez Lorente was going to assume the interim presidency of the Bajo Nalón local development group shortly, while it was determined who was going to occupy the position permanently, precisely because of the confidence that he arouses in all the mayors of the area.

Jaime Pérez Lorente, who is a local police officer in the same municipality, has been mayor since the elections last May, when he ran for office to replace Jaime Menéndez Corrales, the mayor who had the most consecutive mandates in all of Asturias. According to sources close to the former mayor, he is very affected by the disappearance of Jimi, with whom he maintains a relationship of great friendship.

The councilors of his team also lived a harrowing day yesterday. Some of them even went to the search area to try to help the Civil Guard teams.

The search for the mayor will resume this morning, including both the maritime and land areas in the vicinity of Cape Vidio. Air search equipment such as drones and helicopters are also expected to join the search.