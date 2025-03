He was dragged by the current this Sunday afternoon in Lorca, by overflowing the Rambla de Ramonete

03/03/2025



Updated at 08: 26h.





The mayor of Lorca, Fulgencio Gil, has confirmed in Antena 3 that the Civil Guard has found the lifeless body of the missing neighbor on Sunday afternoon in Lorca after being dragged by the current by overflowing the Rambla de Ramonete.