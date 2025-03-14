The Civil Guard has located this Friday the lifeless body of Francisco Mayorga – Paco ‘that of the Molino’—, the 83 -year -old man who was missing since last weekend in Almogía. The finding has occurred after several days of research and search by the authorities, an operation that has also completed with the arrest of three people allegedly related to the facts.

Paco was last seen last Saturday, and his family gave the alarm on Sunday after attending his home and finding her revolt, With remains of blood on the ground. Since then, the Civil Guard has managed the hypothesis of a violent robbery, something that gained strength with the arrest of a first suspect on Tuesday, followed by another arrest on Thursday and a third detainee confirmed this Friday.

The Court of Instruction number 6 of Malaga, who was on duty, has decreed the entry into provisional prison, communicated and without bail of the first detainee, initially accused of a crime of Theft with violence. The man declared before the judge, and the proceedings have been sent to the Court of Instruction number 13 of Malaga, who will continue with the investigation.

For its part, the Superior Court of Justice of Andalusia (TSJA) has confirmed that the investigations now focus on determining the involvement of each of those arrested in Francisco’s death and in the theft he suffered in his home