The Amsterdam Police found this Saturday the lifeless body of Silvia Soriano Morente, the 25-year-old Yeclana who had been missing for a week in the Dutch capital. As reported by her body, her remains appeared in the water of Westerpark, the area in which she had been looking for her from the beginning. The first investigations rule out that the young woman was the victim of a crime, according to police sources.

The search efforts focused from the beginning on a river in the area after the young woman’s clothes, mobile phone and other personal belongings appeared on the shore. According to local media, a police boat was tracking the riverbed for days in search of more clues about the Yeclana.

At the same time, the photograph of the young woman with a call for citizen collaboration was spreading throughout the city and on the social networks that served as a loudspeaker. Silvia’s family traveled to the Netherlands to closely follow the search efforts. The Dutch Police have sent a message of support to those close to the young woman.