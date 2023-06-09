Heat stroke, due to dehydration is the cause of the death of María Isabel Francisca78 years old, revealed the results of the autopsy carried out by the staff of Expert Services, of the Sonora Prosecutor’s Office.

Disappearance of María Isabel

The State Attorney General’s Office (FGJE) issued an alert Alba Protocol for the search of Maria Elizabeth Francisca, 78 years old, who was disappeared in the city of Hermosillo, Sonora.

The lady left her house located in the subdivision Los Angeleslocated north of the capital of Sonora, last Sunday around 4:00 p.m., after telling a neighbor that she would go to her old house in the Jesús García neighborhood.

According to the certificate of search for the Alba Protocolhe was last seen in the vicinity of Johnson Hill, located north of the city of Hermosillo, near his home.

Local media reported that volunteers assisted with dogs and members of the National Search and Fire Commission equipped with drones, they joined the search for María Isabel.