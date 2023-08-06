The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) of Mexico reported this Saturday that the German authorities They found in the afternoon the body of María Fernanda Sánchez Castañeda, a 24-year-old Mexican who had disappeared in Berlin on July 22.

“German authorities reported the discovery of a deceased young woman who corresponds to the characteristics of the Mexican María Fernanda Sánchez; They verify identity,” the Mexican Foreign Ministry stated in a message on social networks.

The SRE did not give details about the cause of death of the young woman, but he specified that the Embassy of Mexico in Germany accompanies his family.

Meanwhile, the Berlin Police stated that “the missing person was found lifeless by a passerby on the Teltow Canal in Adlershof.” In addition, he specified that “according to current knowledge, no third party guilt can be assumed.”

“With deep sorrow, we inform you that today, August 5, the German police confirmed that our daughter María Fernanda was found dead,” the family said in a statement.

“We appreciate the support and solidarity. We ask for respect for the memory of our daughter, for our mourning and for our privacy,” adds the brief message from the family without detailing the causes of death.

The disappearance that shocked Mexico

The young woman had been living in Berlin for five months, where I was studying for a master’s degree.

The search for María Fernanda began after her relatives stopped hearing from her after a last communication on the night of July 22.

According to the family, after not having contact with her, they asked the heads of the student residence where she was staying to come to the room. It was then that they found her mobile phone on the bed and the door leading to the interior courtyard open.

The case shocked the German and Mexican population, who came together to help in the search for the student.

Even the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, stated that he would seek help from his German counterpart, Frank-Walter Steinmeier; while the Mexican Foreign Ministry reported on Monday that he was managing the collaboration of Interpol in the case and that he had met with the Berlin Police to coordinate the search.

According to the German police, María Fernanda was in an “exceptional psychological situation”.

Questioned by the Mexican media about this situation, the young woman’s father, Javier

Sánchez explained that the young woman only “missed Mexico a lot.”

