This Thursday the Civil Guard located the body of a 16 year old teenagerwho had disappeared since the early hours of January 5 in the waters of the Mar Menor.

Apparently, according to the news agency EFE, The body was submerged at a depth of 5 metersat a distance of between 1,000 and 1,500 meters from the port of Los Alcázares, municipality in the region of Murcia, Spain, located on the coast of the body of water.

(You may be interested in: Spain: two Colombians led a network that sold false asylum and residence cards).

The deceased would be Ivaylo Petrov, known as Ivo, was a 16-year-old boy from Bulgaria but he lived with his family in this city of Murcia.

According to the local media Telecincothe minor disappeared along with two young people, ages 17 and 22, who survived during the early hours of January 5 after shipwreck in a canoea small boat that is propelled by means of oars that are not fixed.

According to the statements of the survivors, they were heading to the Perdiguera Islanda volcanic island located in the center of the Mar Menor.

(We recommend: Video: Colombian woman faces alleged thieves in the Madrid metro and recovers her money).

Around 2:34 in the morning the authorities received the first notice of what happened when a neighbor called from the dock area stating that he had heard cries for help.

According to what was published by the Spanish media ABCa civil guard, a local police officer and the owner of a yacht club they went out in search in a makeshift boat. That same night They found two men, the only survivors.

Both young people were transferred to a medical unit in Los Alcázares, there they narrated a version of what happened, which, it should be noted, changed days after being declared, according to the media. The Spanish.

The body was found in the Mar Menor in Spain See also A week without a trace of the teenager missing in the waters of the Mar Menor

At first they said that they had been shipwrecked after fall from two boards paddle surf, fact that seemed strange to the family of the missing person because the minor did not know how to swim and he didn't practice this water sport either.

However, hours later it was learned that the three young people had used a abandoned boat on the edge of the pier. On January 16, on the television program 'Let's see' Telecincothe father of one of the people who managed to survive, narrated what had apparently happened.

The man assured that those involved would have regretted going to Perdiguera Island halfway, after leaving on the abandoned canoe. According to him, one of them would have gotten up causing the boat to become unstable and capsize.

Apparently, they were unable to turn the boat around again, so they decided to swim to shore. The father said that both survivors lost track of his friend in desperation.

(Keep reading: These are the job offers in Spain for foreigners in 2024).

Sources of the search assured, according to the local media Seville newspaperthat the body was in the vicinity of the San Antonio Spa, area that had been previously reviewed.

Likewise, it was confirmed in the aforementioned media that the minor's body was transferred to the Los Alcázares Air Base, where an autopsy will subsequently be performed to clarify the causes of his death.

So far, the researchers did not want to rule out any hypothesis. However, the theory that gained the most strength was that of drowning as a result of an accident.

The mayor of the municipality, Mario Cervera, regretted what happened in dialogue with the agency EFE and, hours after the death, he decreed three days of official mourning.

Laura Nathalia Quintero Ariza.

Latest News Editorial.

Read more news…