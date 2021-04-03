The body was located on Friday night in the district of La Paca An ambulance in a file photo. / Pablo Sánchez / AGM

A man, of whom no more personal data has emerged, lost his life this Friday after being trapped under the tractor he was driving on the RM-711 road in the district of La Paca de Lorca.

The 112 Emergency Coordination Center of the Murcia Region received a call at 10:59 p.m. informing that a man appeared to be dead under the vehicle, for which firefighters and a Mobile Emergency Unit with health personnel were mobilized, as well as a Civil Guard patrol.

Upon arrival at the scene of the incident, the Emergency personnel could only certify the death of the man. The body has been left at the disposal of the judicial authority.