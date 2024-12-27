It was the company’s own workers who notified the health services after the discovery.

12/27/2024



Updated at 11:40 a.m.





He lifeless body of a baby appeared early this Friday inside the facilities of the Logroño Ecopark. It was the company’s own workers who notified the health services after the discovery.

Upon arriving at the Ecopark, professionals have only been able to certify his death. At this time, the Civil Guard is taking charge of the investigation.

The Ecopark is a comprehensive urban waste management facility where urban solid waste from all the municipalities of the autonomous community is classified, recycled and valued.

It is located in La Rad de Varea, between the municipalities of Logroño and Villamediana de Iregua. At the moment, more information about the event is unknown.