At the moment the causes of death are unknown, although natural death is not ruled out Street where the deceased’s home is located. / JLP

On Monday, a fire patrol found the lifeless body of a 66-year-old retiree in his house, located on Marqués de Mula street. They came accompanied by members of the Local Police, after being alerted that the deceased had not responded to several calls.

Members of the SUAP health group attended, who could only certify the man’s death. The judicial authority also went to the place to proceed to the removal of the body. At the moment the causes of death are unknown, although natural death is not ruled out.