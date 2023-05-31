Wednesday, May 31, 2023, 10:58



A fisherman raised the alarm around 7:15 this morning. The lifeless body of a young woman in her 20s with Asian features appeared lying on the sand, as far as it could be dragged by the water, on Salinas beach, in Castrillón.

Local Police and Civil Guard search the area to try to find clothing or other belongings that help identify the young woman, whose body appeared in her underwear and whose death is considered recent.

The corpse has already been transferred to the Forensic Anatomical Institute.