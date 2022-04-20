Madrid. A combination of archeology and molecular genetics allowed for a deeper understanding of how modern maize was domesticated from teosinte.

Research on this perennial herb, native to Mexico and Central America, known more than 5,000 years ago, is published in Proceedings, from the National Academy of Sciences of the United States, by Mexican scientists and from Penn State University.

There is a lot of interest in how ancient farmers transformed the wild grass teosinte into modern corn, one of the world’s most important and successful crops, according to team leader Jonathan Lynch, a professor of plant nutrition. Through decades of research, his group has discovered how roots play a critical role in plant development and survival.

“Corn is no exception, and it turns out that early growers probably unknowingly selected for root characteristics that supported further seed and ear development,” he explained in a statement. “While it is inherently interesting to learn how maize evolved from its wild ancestor to what we know now, what we know about how the plant changed to deal with drought and harsh soils may help tomorrow’s plant breeders.”

Led by Iván López-Valdivia, initially a postgraduate student at the National Genomics Laboratory for Biodiversity, of the Center for Research and Advanced Studies (Cinvestav), of the National Polytechnic Institute, and now a doctoral student at Lynch’s laboratory, the researchers examined two ancient root stems found in the San Marcos cave in the Tehuacán Valley, Mexico, to understand the changes that occurred underground during domestication.

They used laser ablation tomography, a high-resolution phenotyping platform that combines laser optics and serial imaging with 3D image reconstruction and quantification, to understand plant anatomy.

Often referred to as LAT, the technology was developed a decade ago by de Lynch’s group, including alumnus Ben Hall, who created a company focusing on the technique. In this study, he was used to reconstruct the three-dimensional root structure and internal anatomy of two ancient maize root specimens, dating between 4,956 and 5,280 years old.

water and nutrients

In the findings, the researchers reported that the outer cortical cells of the roots exhibited thick walls similar to those found in today’s maize plants adapted to hard soils, but unlike the modern one, the two specimens lacked seed roots. The latter, which supply corn seedlings with additional water and nutrients, are not present in teosinte.

The researchers then analyzed DNA from a third specimen of nearly the same age and found mutations in two genes that contribute to the seminal roots of modern maize. These early maize specimens are more like teosinte in their adaptation to drought.

The results indicate that some traits related to drought adaptation were not fully present in the earliest maize from Tehuacán, providing insight into the conditions that prevailed during early maize cultivation in the region, López-Valdivia said.