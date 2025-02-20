The Civil Guard investigates the violent death of the businessman and former mayor of Gandía (Valencia) Arturo Torró, 62, whose lifeless body has been found this morning inside his vehicle with a shot in the head. The main hypothesis indicates that it would be a murder.

As reported RNEthe politician suffered damage to the tires of his vehicle when he was driving along the A-38 at the height of the AP-7 toll and when he went down he received the shot that would end his life

Torró was mayor of Gandía for the Popular Party between 2011 and 2015 and during his career he was charged with several causes. Both he and six other people were prosecuted for the crimes of embezzlement of public flows and fraud in hiring allegedly committed in the award, through a public company, of the communication services of the City Council between 2012 and 2015 to the firm Comarques Centrals Televisió.

