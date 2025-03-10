The maintenance work that is being carried out in the Church building of San Pedro el Viejo de Huesca In recent weeks they are revealing new vestiges of the past of the town “of great interest.” The Diocese of Huesca Inform That has identified the existence of two buildings prior to the Romanesque church and a series of archaeological elements – mainly from Roman chronology – have been recovered among which, for its quality and beauty, The foot of a female sculpture made in marble.

“This is the representation of a natural figure at a natural size, roadway with a very simple sandal,” they describe from the diocese.

The works, driven and financed by the parish of San Pedro, are addressing the serious humidity problems of the presbytery and for this they have proceeded to the partial emptying of the apses with archaeological methodology, with the approval of the Provincial Patrimony Commission and the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage of the Government of Aragon.

The intervention is providing interesting archaeological and historical information about This temple that before being Romanesque, was Roman, Visigoth and Mozárabe. In his chapel of San Bartolomé the remains of Ramiro II the monk and Alfonso I The Battalador.