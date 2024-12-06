An examination of archaeological remains from Alaska shows how Indigenous peoples of the Americas interacted with the first dogs and wolves 12,000 years agotwo millennia before previous records.

“We now have evidence that canids and people had close relationships earlier than we knew they had them in the Americas,” said the study’s lead author, François Lanoë, a research assistant professor in the School of Anthropology at the University of Arizona. The finding is published in Science Adavances.

“People like me who are interested in peopling of the Americas “We are very interested in knowing if those first settlers arrived with dogs,” Lanoë added in a statement. “Until these animals are found in archaeological sites, we can speculate about it, but it is difficult to prove one thing or another. Therefore, this is a significant contribution.”

Lanoë and his colleagues unearthed a tibia, or lower leg bone, from an adult canine in 2018 at an ancient archaeological site in Alaska called Swan Point, about 110 kilometers southeast of Fairbanks. Radiocarbon dating showed that the canine was alive about 12,000 years agonear the end of the Ice Age.

Signs of possible domestication

Another excavation carried out by the researchers in June 2023 (an 8,100-year-old canine jaw at a nearby site called Hollembaek Hill, south of Delta Junction) also shows signs of possible domestication.

Chemical analyzes of both bones found substantial contributions from salmon proteins, meaning that the canine had regularly eaten the fish. This was not typical for canines in the area during that time, as they hunted land animals almost exclusively. The most likely explanation for salmon appearing in the diet of a human-dependent animal.

“This is the irrefutable proof, because in reality they are not dedicated to wild salmon huntingsaid study co-author Ben Potter, an archaeologist at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

The researchers are confident that the Swan Point canine help establish the first known close relationships between humans and canines in the Americas. But it’s too early to say whether the discovery is the first domesticated dog in the Americas.

“What is a dog?”

That’s why the study is valuable, Potter said, “it raises the existential question: What is a dog?”

Swan Point and Hollembaek Hill specimens may be too old to be genetically related to other dog populations known and more recent, Lanoë stated.

“Behaviorally, they appear to be like dogs in that they ate salmon provided by people,” Lanoë said, “but genetically, they are not related to anything we know of.” He noted that they could have been domesticated wolves instead of completely domesticated dogs.