The Civil Guard investigates the causes of the death of a woman whose decomposing corpse It was found this Tuesday afternoon in the municipality of Felantix (Mallorca).

It has been a woman who, around 2:00 p.m., alerted the agents of the discovery of a lifeless body in a field area of ​​the town, as sources from the Armed Institute confirmed to Europa Press.

Investigators from the Judicial Police have traveled there, who have taken charge of the case, and from Criminalistics, who have evaluated the body. Citizen Security agents have been in charge of cordoning off the area while the first investigations were carried out.

The body, apparently that of a woman, was found in advanced state of decomposition, so it is suspected that he could have been dead for quite some time.

Although at first does not appear to show signs of violence, Investigators are waiting for an autopsy to be performed to rule out this issue, according to ‘Diario de Mallorca’ and confirmed by the aforementioned sources.

A judicial procession has proceeded to remove the body, which He will be subjected to the corresponding forensic tests in the coming days. to determine the causes and date of death, as well as the identity of the deceased.