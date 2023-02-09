The lifeless body of a little boy of at least 5 years was found with a plastic bag over his head on the shore of the federal highway Texcoco-Lechería.

According to preliminary reports, the body of the child was located in the vicinity of the Chapingo Autonomous University (UACh).

The discovery occurred this Wednesday afternoon at kilometer 19+500, near the UACh, in the community of San Bernardino.

National Guard agents received the report from motorists and when they went to the site, they found the victim lying face down, around 2:20 p.m. this Wednesday.

We recommend you read:

“The discovery of a minor between 5 and 6 years of age, male, lifeless (…) with a transparent plastic bag on his head is reported,” the authorities reported.

Although it was not specified whether the victim had other traces of violence, the authorities reported that so far has not been recognized.

We recommend you read:

The site was guarded by elements of the National Guard, the state and municipal Police. After concluding with the expert reports, the body was taken as unknown to the morgue of the Texcoco Prosecutor’s Office, where he is expected to be identified and the causes of his death determined.