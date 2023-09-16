The Civil Guard has located the lifeless body of Hanane, the resident of Cieza who had been missing since last Wednesday, as confirmed by sources close to the investigation. The body of the woman, 34 years old and of Moroccan nationality, appeared this Saturday in a well eight meters deep next to the highway, in Cieza.

The agents of the Armed Institute informed the family this Saturday of the discovery of the woman’s body after asking her brother to personally go to the local barracks. The woman’s relatives were at that time organizing new searches, this Sunday, to try to find her after several days of fruitless searching.

Hanane, mother of a six-year-old girl, had been missing since Wednesday morning when she left her family home to go shopping at the weekly street market. The woman’s brother informed Benemérita of her disappearance when he found that she did not come to pick up her daughter from school and added that she had suffered serious threats from her ex-partner, also of Moroccan nationality, and this He was arrested that same day. In her testimony, the complainant warned that her sister’s ex-partner has a restraining order against her and that in WhatsApp conversations last Tuesday, September 12, he threatened her.

Specifically, the alleged aggressor would have reproached him for having traveled to Morocco this summer in the company of his daughter and that, as he said, he left him “stranded and with his WhatsApp blocked.” Furthermore, he insisted that she not make video calls so that she would not use them in the Police, while he, in a threatening voice, told her: “when we see each other you will find out.” I am going to explain this to you […] Something is going to happen to you,” he warned.

The victim had been residing in Cieza for more than a decade and his ex-partner, with whom he never married, moved between the town, Abarán and Almería. The woman had filed several complaints against him for alleged mistreatment – the last one five months ago – and she had a restraining order.