They find the body of the Mexican actor Andrés Tirado with signs of violence

The actor Andres Tirado He was reported missing last Friday, December 16, 2022, which shocked the entertainment world in Mexico.

Despite the fact that there was hope that he would be found alive, the reporter Carlos Jiménez announced through his Twitter account that the authorities found him handcuffed and lifeless, inside a house in the Roma Norte neighborhood, in Mexico City.

THEY MURDERED!

After two days of searching, the authorities found Jorge Tirado and his brother Andrés Tirado dead.

They found them tied hand and foot, and with cinnamon tape on their heads.

This is how support was requested to locate them

The @fiscaliaCDMX and the @SSC_CDMX They investigate the crime.

In addition, along with the young actor, Jorge Tirado, his brother and his uncle were found. José González, 73, also without vital signs.



For his part, the Attorney General of Justice (FGJ) of Mexico City reported that the triple homicide is being investigated and that the social representative ordered detectives from the Investigation Police (PDI) to begin an investigation into the witnesses, both identity and at the scene, as well as review the images from the cameras of vigilance.

Andrés Tirado was originally from Mazatlan Sinaloaand passed away at the age of 27. He lived in Mexico City, where he studied acting at the Centro Universitario de UNAM Theater.

His brother, Jorge Tirado, died at the age of 35 and in addition to being a musician, he was also a photographer and His work was shown on social networks.