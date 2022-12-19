Monday, December 19, 2022
They find the body of the Mexican actor Andrés Tirado with signs of violence

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 19, 2022
in World
Actor Andrés Tirado

The young actor was found handcuffed in an apartment in Mexico City.

The young actor was found handcuffed in an apartment in Mexico City.

He was found in his home. In the place were also the bodies of two men and a woman.

The actor Andres Tirado He was reported missing last Friday, December 16, 2022, which shocked the entertainment world in Mexico.

Despite the fact that there was hope that he would be found alive, the reporter Carlos Jiménez announced through his Twitter account that the authorities found him handcuffed and lifeless, inside a house in the Roma Norte neighborhood, in Mexico City.

In addition, along with the young actor, Jorge Tirado, his brother and his uncle were found. José González, 73, also without vital signs.

For his part, the Attorney General of Justice (FGJ) of Mexico City reported that the triple homicide is being investigated and that the social representative ordered detectives from the Investigation Police (PDI) to begin an investigation into the witnesses, both identity and at the scene, as well as review the images from the cameras of vigilance.

Andrés Tirado was originally from Mazatlan Sinaloaand passed away at the age of 27. He lived in Mexico City, where he studied acting at the Centro Universitario de UNAM Theater.

His brother, Jorge Tirado, died at the age of 35 and in addition to being a musician, he was also a photographer and His work was shown on social networks.

