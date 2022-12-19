They find the body of the Mexican actor Andrés Tirado with signs of violence

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
The young actor was found handcuffed in an apartment in Mexico City.
Instagram: andrestiradoddl
The young actor was found handcuffed in an apartment in Mexico City.
He was found in his home. In the place were also the bodies of two men and a woman.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
December 19, 2022, 07:24 A.M.
The actor Andres Tirado He was reported missing last Friday, December 16, 2022, which shocked the entertainment world in Mexico.
Despite the fact that there was hope that he would be found alive, the reporter Carlos Jiménez announced through his Twitter account that the authorities found him handcuffed and lifeless, inside a house in the Roma Norte neighborhood, in Mexico City.
You can read: The IACHR prepares a visit to Peru to evaluate the political crisis
THEY MURDERED!
After two days of searching, the authorities found Jorge Tirado and his brother Andrés Tirado dead.
They found them tied hand and foot, and with cinnamon tape on their heads.
This is how support was requested to locate them
The @fiscaliaCDMX and the @SSC_CDMX They investigate the crime. pic.twitter.com/Ted2VdGHj2
— Carlos Jimenez (@c4jimenez) December 19, 2022
In addition, along with the young actor, Jorge Tirado, his brother and his uncle were found. José González, 73, also without vital signs.
For his part, the Attorney General of Justice (FGJ) of Mexico City reported that the triple homicide is being investigated and that the social representative ordered detectives from the Investigation Police (PDI) to begin an investigation into the witnesses, both identity and at the scene, as well as review the images from the cameras of vigilance.
Read more: ‘The only way to survive in a country of men was to become one’
Andrés Tirado was originally from Mazatlan Sinaloaand passed away at the age of 27. He lived in Mexico City, where he studied acting at the Centro Universitario de UNAM Theater.
His brother, Jorge Tirado, died at the age of 35 and in addition to being a musician, he was also a photographer and His work was shown on social networks.
December 19, 2022, 07:24 A.M.
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#find #body #Mexican #actor #Andrés #Tirado #signs #violence
Leave a Reply