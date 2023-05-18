About a month missing was the ‘influencer’ Tania Guzmán, who was known in networks for her videos and makeup tutorials. With more than 50,000 followers on TikTok and another 25,000 on Instagram, the content creator had gained ground on social media for her skincare tips.

The 23-year-old girl was seen in the municipality of Puruándiro, Michoacán, Mexico, on April 21 during night hours. Fair That day, she published her last video on the networks, in which she shared how she prepared her skin to apply makeup.

In the disappearance file, the authorities feared for his integrity and inquired if he had been the victim of any crime. “We are devastated,” said her family through social networks.

Guzmán’s body was located in the last hours more than 30 kilometers from where he had been seen. The Police were on a daily patrol when they found a grave with seven bodies.

“A fetid aroma was detected that came from a ravine, so when descending from the units and carrying out an inspection, the personnel located that said odor came from the bottom, the Michoacán, Mexico Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

Thanks to the analysis of the experts and the identification by the relatives, it was corroborated that one of the corpses was that of Guzmán.

The Prosecutor’s Office is compiling information on the other findings to establish the causes of death and who was behind it.

The absence of Tania Guzmán from social networks

At the beginning of this 2023, the young woman resumed publishing on networks frequently, as she had said that 2022 was her worst year.

“I was absent because there were many problems with a person in my family. I was having depression and anxiety slumps. It was not good to upload content to them,” he commented.

According to what he said, he was trying to reestablish the relationship with the person who had appeared in his life.

“For those reasons, I had to get out of the networks. If it wasn’t okay with me, I couldn’t be with you. I can’t pretend to be a person I’m not, that’s why I moved away from the networks a bit,” he said in a video.

