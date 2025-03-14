03/14/2025



Updated at 8:04 p.m.





The Civil Guard has reported Find this Friday of the lifeless body of Paco ‘El del Molino’ In Almogía, the elderly missing since last Saturday. The body has been found after the investigations developed by the Civil Guard Judicial Police since last Sunday, when the facts were denounced.

Sources consulted by ABC explain that the lifeless body was close to the town, in the lower part, in an area known as the bishop’s mill. It is an emblematic area, where There are some ruins They are known by all neighbors.

Fruit of the investigations there are three people arrested for theftthe last this Friday. In addition, a vehicle has been requisition. Paco ‘El del Molino’ was last seen last Saturday, when at the house of his nephew José Manuel Cuenca watching football. The family gave the alarm on Sunday, when this same relative was to pick it up to go home to see the Real Madrid match.

Upon arrival, the young man found All lights on and the revolt house. The assailants had looked for all the rooms. They went for the cash that the old man kept at home. He had even left the door open with a lock on the second floor.









On the stairs there were two Drops of blood In two different steps, the denture of the old man was also found on the ground. Near the door of the old almogy flour mill was a sock and a house shoe. There was no trace of the old mill.

The Civil Guard has taken this investigation for the disappearance, but also for A robbery in your home. For theft there were arrests. The arrested has not been linked so far with the disappearance of the old man. The main hypothesis is that they went to steal and gave him a mortal beating. The autopsy will have to determine the causes of death.