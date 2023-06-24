Two days after the fateful accident, one of the bodies of the two crew members who were in the helicopter that collapsed in Sonda de Campeche was found; They are still searching for the other body.

The Campeche authorities have reported on the location of the lifeless body of one of the two crew members of the aircraft who collapsed in the Campeche Sound This Wednesday, they also said that they will continue searching the high seas for the second body.

He finding It was recorded at 12:15 p.m., when the helicopters were flying over the area of ​​the accident and managed to see one of the bodies of the pilots, so the police were notified. Marine Secretary to carry the body salvage.

Although the authorities have not yet confirmed which of the two crew members is the body, it has been confirmed that it is part of the Bell-412 aircraft, registration XA-EHI owned by the service provider Heliservices that collapsed this Wednesday morning. See also Campeche: High school evicted for alleged shooting threat

It should be noted that the discovery of one of the bodies occurred more than 48 hours after the accident, which occurred 20 km from the coast of Ciudad del Carmen on the Campeche Sound and very close to the barge called Atlantis, which is used for the transfer of people

Personnel from the Secretary of the Navy and helicopters are searching for the second body of the crew of the aircraft that fell into the waters of the Gulf of Mexico and the Campeche probe.