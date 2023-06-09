The Spanish police found on Tuesday the body of Sibora Gagani, the young woman of Albanian origin and Italian nationality who disappeared in 2014, in the apartment she shared in the town of Torremolinos -in Spain- with Marco R., the alleged perpetrator of the murder of another woman in this same town last May.

As reported to EFE by sources of the investigation, after his arrest for the death of his ex-partner Paula, Marco R. confessed to having killed and walled up Gagani after seeing an image of him on a bulletin board in the police station, and commented that he used acid to make the body disappear.

(Receive on your WhatsApp, for free, the latest news from EL TIEMPO).

The same sources indicated that the agents found the remains of Gagani in a garbage bag behind a wall of the Torremolinos apartment, located on García de la Serna street, a few meters from the Local Police and the City Hall, where the young woman lived with the detainee until days before his disappearance.

The remains found were sent to the Institute of Legal Medicine of Malaga to confirm that they belong to the disappeared young woman through DNA tests.

(Also read: What is known about the identity of the woman who appeared in a suitcase under a bridge?).

Exterior view of the building where the lifeless body of Sibora Gagani was found on Tuesday.

Everything suggests that she was also stabbed, a knife, traces of blood and personal belongings have appeared

The police investigation indicates that Sibora Gagani would have been stabbed by her ex-partner Marco R., Just like he did with his ex-partner Paula, according to what the deputy delegate of the Government, Javier Salas, said on Thursday.

In statements to journalists during the act of the 179th anniversary of the founding of the armed institute in Malaga, Salas explained: “Everything suggests that she was also stabbed, a knife, traces of blood and personal belongings have appeared.”

The police have searched the Torremolinos apartment on different occasions, where other tenants currently live, who have collaborated with the agents at all times.

They find the remains of Sibora in an apartment in Torremolinos, the Albanian who disappeared nine years ago, Sibora Gagani, murdered by her partner in the apartment she shared with him in Torremolinos. Malaga, the bones of the 22-year-old girl were finally found. pic.twitter.com/SFWllrvIl1 — Chapoisat (@ChapoisatMoises) June 7, 2023

(In addition: They denounce that an indigenous minor was raped and later murdered).

Sibora Gagani moved with Marco R. to the Costa del Sol in 2011 and disappeared on July 7, 2014shortly after breaking off her relationship with him, since her family, who resides in Italy, did not know of her whereabouts.

The investigation into Gagani’s disappearance was resumed only a few days ago, after Marco R. was arrested for the stabbing death of his ex-partner Paula, 28, in another house in Torremolinos.

After hearing this news, Sibora’s relatives suspected that he had something to do with her disappearance, as they have finally shown. The Police came to ask in 2015 for citizen collaboration to locate him and the SOS Disappeared association disseminated his image to try to locate Sibora.

EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO

-What will happen to the minor involved in the death of the editor Yessica Calvera?

-Femicide in Soacha: man murdered his ex-partner before the eyes of his neighbors

-Femicide: man murdered his partner in Cimitarra; three children were orphaned