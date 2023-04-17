He lifeless body of a woman was located wrapped in a blanketin an abandoned property in the sanitary landfill in the municipality of aldamaChihuahua.

The report of the discovery was made yesterday afternoon by people who were taking a walk to throw some waste in the dump, in the Los Álamos subdivision, and observed the body, for which they called the emergency number 911.

Elements of the Aldama Municipal Police went to the place and confirmed the finding.

The victim has not been identified, but appears to be a young woman between 25 and 30 years of age.

Some versions indicate that the victim could be a woman who a few days ago was “raised” after allegedly shoot at an element of the National Guardwho was injured, in the Praderas del Sur neighborhood.

elements of the Chihuahua State Attorney General's Office They arrived at the place where the body was located and began with the corresponding investigation folder.