Sunday, October 8, 2023, 2:05 p.m.



The Civil Guard has opened an investigation to clarify the causes of the violent death of a woman in the small Toledo town of Pelahustán, with barely 400 inhabitants.

The body of the woman, named Belen, and 45 years old, was found on Saturday night on the outskirts of this town, on a road that leads to the Ermita del Rosario in this town. Her body showed signs of violence.

Belén was well known in this town since she ran the bar-restaurant << La Boyería >>, one of the two bars in the municipality, which had reopened its doors last Friday after having been closed since the end of September for holidays. Apparently, the victim had gone for a ride on a bicycle on the outskirts of town. Since she did not return, her family notified the Civil Guard. Hours later, agents from this body found her dead.

Belén’s body was taken this Sunday to the Toledo Institute of Legal Medicine to perform an autopsy. For its part, the Pelahustán City Council has decreed three days of official mourning and the council’s flags are flying at half-mast as a sign of mourning.