Juarez City.- A woman was found dead this afternoon in the irrigation canal, near the town of San Agustín.

The first reports indicate the discovery of the body that was left in the canal gate near the intersection of Gilberto Rivera and Faustino Romero streets.

The woman’s body was removed by members of the Fire Department and placed on one side of the canal, awaiting Expert Services from the Northern Zone District Attorney’s Office, to begin the corresponding investigation.

Although the sex of the person found was determined, it was not specified whether there were signs of violence or not, so it will be the Forensic Medical Service that will define whether it was an intentional homicide or an accident.