The body of a 63-year-old woman was found this Tuesday in the interior of the La Cartuja Stadium from the capital of Seville, where his relatives had been searching since last Monday because his whereabouts were unknown.

This was reported to Europa Press by the Andalusian 112 Emergency Service, which stated that at 3:10 p.m. this Tuesday a call was received from a person alerting that a woman, in a state of unconsciousness, was inside the door number 16 of the facilities of the aforementioned sports space.

The coordinating room alerted members of the Local Police and the Health Emergency Center (CES) 061, as well as the National Police. The health workers who arrived at the scene confirmed the death of the 63-year-old woman, an event about which no further information has been released.