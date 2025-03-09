Mataró Local Police (Barcelona) found this Sunday the lifeless body of a woman in about 70 years Floating on the beach of the municipality, after the strong swell of tonight for Borrasca Jana.

The agents have located the body around 8 am and the Mossos d’Esquadra They are investigating the causes of death, According to the Catalan police to Europa Press.

At the moment, the Mossos are working with the hypothesis that the death It can be suicide.