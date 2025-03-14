A neighbor has located this Thursday The lifeless body of a 51 -year -old woman in a rental area for rent of Granada Capital, an body that has been transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine to determine the causes of death, although the first investigations have not found signs of violence.

According to sources from the 112th service of Andalusia, a neighbor warned after 11:15 am on Thursday that he had located the body In an area of ​​rental for rent located on Arabial Streetat the height of the Federico García Lorca Park.

Up to that point, agents of the local police and the National Police, that he has taken care of the investigation, as well as toilets who have certified that the woman was dead.

Body autopsy

To the body Autopsy will now be practiced To determine the causes of deaththat would not have occurred this Thursday.

National Police sources have explained that Homicides has taken charge of the investigation, which tries to determine how long the victim had been dead and if it presents signs of violence.

After the removal of the body, the judicial protocol has been activated without any hypothesis about what happened, although the first investigations have not located signs of violence or in the body or in the area where it has been located, so that I could have died due to natural causes.