Salvatierra, Guanajuato.- The corpse of a man was found in farmland between the communities of The Capulin and the Sabinoin the municipality of salvatierra.

They were close to 4:30 p.m. when police were informed of a person who was lifeless on the side of the state highway Saint Nicholas – The Sabineminutes after the 911 emergency.

As first responders elements of Municipal Public Security They went to farmland located between the community of El Capulín and El Sabino, where they located a man among the dry grass with his hands tied and with notorious signs of violence.

The man, about 35 years oldpresented encephalic exposure, due to injuries caused by a blunt-cutting weapon, in addition to having bruises and swelling on the face.

The place was delimited with the support of elements of different police corporations who gathered to flag the area.

The man with blue shirt dresslight blue jean pants and black work shoes.

finally the body was taken by the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo)to carry out the legal necropsy once the order has been issued by the elements of the Guanajuato State Attorney General’s Office (FGEG) They started a research folder.