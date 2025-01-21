This is a man of about 80 years old and of American nationality.

01/21/2025



Updated at 7:32 p.m.





Agents of the National Police found this Tuesday the lifeless body of a man inside a property located in the center of Malaga capital. As confirmed to ABC, the homicide group has taken charge of the investigation.

It is a tourist in his 80s and American nationality who had a blow to the head. In addition, their belongings had been stolen. The event took place on Carretería Street and the judicial procession is currently there.