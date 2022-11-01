On the morning of this October 30, Wendy’s body was found, a 16-year-old girlwithin a vacant lot located in the State of Mexico (Edomex), with the presence of bumps and neck injuriesfor which the Attorney General’s Office of the Mexican entity investigates whether it was a femicide.

The minor would have been seen for the last time at a Halloween party she attended on Saturday and was found dead this morning in a vacant lot located in the municipality of Toluca, Edomex.

According to preliminary reports, the discovery occurred on Sunday morning in a vacant lot near a soccer field in the Teresona neighborhood, on Matlazincas Avenue, so it was players who were going to train who found her in that place.

According to the official report, the soccer players called the authorities and the emergency services, who arrived at the place where paramedics confirmed the death of the youngwho no longer had vital signs and presented injuries to the neck, which would indicate that she was strangled.

FGJEM investigates femicide

Security elements cordoned off the area, while agents from the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico (FGJEM) began the first investigations as possible femicide; After collecting evidence, the body was transferred to the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo).

Investigation personnel from the FGJEM femicide area opened an investigation folder to determine the criminal act of the crime, however, so far There is no information about those responsible.

The figures on the criminal incidence in Mexico presented by the l Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System, show that in 2022 and until last July, 530 investigation folders for femicide were initiated.

In the same way, the statistics updated until July indicate that during 2022, derived from the 530 investigation folders, 545 victims of femicide have been counted.